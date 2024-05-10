EBU investigates incident
Dutch ESC participant causes a scandal
The Dutch Song Contest participant Joost Klein has caused a scandal in Malmö. The European Broadcasting Union announced on Friday that he would not be taking part in the rehearsals until further notice and that "an incident" was being investigated.
Klein was actually due to rehearse with the other finalists for the Song Contest final on Friday. The props for the Dutch performance were reportedly already on stage, but were taken away again.
"Investigating the incident"
The EBU later announced: "We are currently investigating an incident in connection with the Dutch performance. Klein will not be rehearsing until further notice."
It is unclear what exactly happened. According to reports, the singer wanted to make a statement on stage but was told off by the EBU. On Twitter, a connection is being made with the press conference after the semi-final.
Klein had pulled a Dutch flag over his head while Israeli participant Eden Golan spoke to the press.
In the final with "Europapa"
26-year-old Joost Klein was voted into the final on Thursday with his song "Europapa". He was previously considered the favorite to win the 68th Eurovision Song Contest alongside Croatia and, since Thursday, Israel.
"Welcome to Europe, I'll stay here until I die", Klein sings in Dutch and with not entirely clean rhymes.
The song is a hymn to Europe and his father, who died at an early age. "It's actually a kind of letter to my father," said Klein. "He taught me that people made up the borders and that you can actually invent your own world." His father died when Joost was only twelve years old.
His dance version of the Otto Waalkes hit "Friesenjung" reached number 1 in the singles charts in Germany and Austria.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.