A star photographer as a silent environmental activist

Elfie Semotan (82) actually wanted to become a fashion designer. But because the career prospects in this country in the 1960s were not exactly rosy, the Wels native, who graduated from the Hetzendorf fashion school in Vienna, moved to Paris, where she earned her living as a model. In the city of love, she not only met the Canadian photographer and filmmaker John Cook, who became her partner, but also discovered her enthusiasm for photography through him. So it wasn't long before Semotan switched sides and started photographing supermodels and acting stars for the world's biggest fashion and lifestyle magazines.