2 negative factors
Bitcoin ends the week with significant losses
Bitcoin was unable to continue its strong start to the week and fell noticeably over the course of the week. On Friday morning, the original cryptocurrency was trading at just under 63,000 US dollars (58,703 euros). On Monday, it had been more than 65,000 dollars at times, before the price even slumped towards 60,000 over the course of the week. Bitcoin was at least able to stabilize somewhat before the weekend.
The market is currently citing two main drivers for the price trend on the crypto market. One is the expected monetary policy of the US central bank, the Fed. Given the sluggish inflation in the US, interest rates are not expected to be cut quickly.
High interest rates as a burden
The futures markets are expecting a maximum of two easing measures this year - compared to three times as many at the beginning of the year. Higher key interest rates are weighing on cryptocurrencies because they are a risky asset class.
The second negative factor often cited is the currently subdued inflow into exchange-traded index funds (ETFs) based on Bitcoin. Following their approval in the USA at the beginning of the year, there was a veritable rush for the funds.
The providers collected a lot of investor money, which drove the Bitcoin price to a record high of almost 74,000 dollars. In the meantime, however, interest seems to have flattened out. Recently, there have even been slight outflows from the funds.
