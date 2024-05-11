Mirror of the soul
Too much stress is bad for skin and hair
Stress, emotional state and environmental influences affect the condition of the skin. Blemishes and inflammation in particular are widespread. Even hair loss is caused by too much psychological pressure.
May is officially Skin Health Month. This is about more than just cosmetics and care, as the skin is a complex organ and our largest organ. In addition to its numerous functions such as temperature and moisture regulation, pain sensation and protection against environmental influences, it is also essential for our senses. We feel touch, excitement, but also rejection. It is not called the mirror of the soul for nothing.
Most of us will have noticed a close connection with stress. The hormones released during stress promote blemishes, eczema, inflammation and, in the case of existing dermatological conditions (acne, neurodermatitis, psoriasis), more frequent flare-ups.
Little time for skincare and healthy eating
Under time pressure, we eat more unhealthily (fat, sugar!), take less time for cleansing and care measures adapted to the skin type, additional treatments such as peeling, masks, cures. Food supplements can therefore be useful, especially those containing vitamin C, vitamin E, the B complex and drinking collagen.
Stress-related hair loss in the form of circular hair loss (alopecia areata) is not a myth. There is a prolonged resting phase during growth. The good news is that the hair root does not die and can regenerate, as Prof. Dr. Daisy Kopera, Head of the Center for Aesthetic Medicine, Department of Dermatology and Venereology, Medical University of Graz, reported at a press conference. This explains so-called spontaneous healings.
When the balance is lost
A widespread problem is dry skin due to an impaired acid mantle. It is made up of secretions from sweat and sebaceous glands (hence the hydro-lipid film) and contains water, electrolytes, urea, peptides and fatty acids, among other things.
If it becomes imbalanced, for example due to too much contact with aggressive substances, too little moisturizing from the inside, dry indoor air, etc., the susceptibility to irritation, inflammation and premature wrinkling increases. Use care products with ceramides and hyaluronic acid. Collagen also protects against dehydration.
