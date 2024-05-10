10 Volt Festival
Hallein is under musical tension
The 10 Volt Festival in Hallein culminates in a veritable concert marathon today and tomorrow. The program includes 20 performances at various locations. Several stars from the local pop scene will be on stage.
A country school week for adults. That's how the Hallein 10 Volt Music Festival describes itself. It's easy to explain why: Visitors to the music festival can talk to the artists in a relaxed atmosphere on site. There is also suitable catering.
This was the case at yesterday's morning pint with Attwenger, who played a free concert. The band from Linz really got the audience going. Young and old even danced along in the front row. "The concert was a thank you to the people of Hallein and all the other visitors. We want to convey music and culture away from the big cities in a lively and sustainable way," says Rainer Candido from the Hallein Tourist Board.
The artist residency program has been running since the beginning of the week: musicians are offered a framework to develop new projects in a relaxed atmosphere. They can use rooms in Wiespach Castle, the associated castle garden and spaces in the Postgasse in Hallein.
Today and tomorrow, the festival culminates in a veritable concert marathon. 20 events will take place over the two days at various locations in Hallein.
Real stars of the local pop scene are among the acts lined up. On Friday, Resi Reiner, Endless Wellness and 5/8erl in Ehr'n will be on stage. Cari Cari and Yasmo & die Klangkantine are expected on Saturday.
A large number of visitors are also expected. A special sustainable public transport concept has been set up for the multi-day festival. "We also want to be sustainable in terms of value creation. In 2022, we recorded a five percent increase in overnight stays during the festival," says Tourism Director Candido.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.