Hallein is under musical tension

This was the case at yesterday's morning pint with Attwenger, who played a free concert. The band from Linz really got the audience going. Young and old even danced along in the front row. "The concert was a thank you to the people of Hallein and all the other visitors. We want to convey music and culture away from the big cities in a lively and sustainable way," says Rainer Candido from the Hallein Tourist Board.