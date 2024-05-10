Adhesives also in use
With scooters on the A4: climate control stickers cause chaos
With skateboards, scooters, bikes and the like, last-generation climate stickers caused chaos on the A4 early on Friday morning. The activists had blocked the road with their means of transportation and the stickers were also used once again. The police were deployed in large numbers.
Around 50 protesters gathered on the eastbound A4 highway on Friday morning and paralyzed traffic. According to the group, some of them stuck themselves to the road at Simmeringer Haide on the way into the city or blocked traffic with skateboards, bikes, scooters and the like.
The police operation was still underway at 9 a.m. "Skateboard on A4 less absurd than the government", read the statement from the Last Generation on the "X" platform. They once again criticized the government's ignorance of climate policy. "In the midst of the climate crisis, this fact is even more absurd than scooters on the highway," said the activists.
The Vienna police warned of delays on the A4 on Friday. "We are on site with sufficient forces and are clarifying the situation," the police said.
It was less than a day ago that the Last Generation last caused a stir among the population. It was at the Burgtheater, where demonstrators had interrupted a performance of Goethe's "Faust". The activists shouted slogans, climbed onto the stage and presented banners with the inscription "Right to Survive". The police also had to be called in this case. After a 45-minute interruption, the protesters had the
