On the way to Nigeria

Duchess Meghan secretly picked Harry up in London!

Nachrichten
10.05.2024 09:59

Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan arrived in Nigeria on Friday for a three-day visit. Meghan, who says she has Nigerian roots, secretly picked up her husband in London beforehand. According to British media, the couple met in the VIP lounge at Heathrow Airport to fly on to Nigeria together.

comment0 Kommentare

Harry had previously attended a thanksgiving service in the British capital - without Meghan, who is reportedly reluctant to travel to the UK - to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. A meeting with his father did not take place - allegedly due to scheduling issues.

Strained relationship
The relationship between King Charles and the fifth in line to the British throne has been strained since Harry and Meghan made serious allegations against members of the Royal Family and the palace.

Prince Harry after the thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral (Bild: Photo Press Service/www.PPS.at)
Prince Harry after the thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral
(Bild: Photo Press Service/www.PPS.at)

Father and son last saw each other in London at the beginning of February. Back then, Harry spontaneously traveled to his old home for a brief meeting after Charles made his cancer public. Meghan and Harry have been living in California with their children Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (2) for years, after they relinquished their royal duties.

Invitation from the Chief of Staff
The trip to the West African country was at the invitation of the Nigerian Chief of General Staff, whom Harry had met on the fringes of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf. The younger son of King Charles III launched the games for war-wounded soldiers ten years ago.

Tukur Buratai invited Harry and Meghan to Nigeria (Bild: APA/ AFP PHOTO/STRINGER STRINGER )
Tukur Buratai invited Harry and Meghan to Nigeria
(Bild: APA/ AFP PHOTO/STRINGER STRINGER )

With "Nigeria: Unconquered", a charity organization that works together with the Invictus Games is the focus of Harry's appointments. At a polo tournament - Harry is a big fan of equestrian sports - donations will be collected for the organization. The 39-year-old wants to meet wounded soldiers in a hospital.

Harry and Meghan surrounded by Nigerian fans at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf (Bild: APA/dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd)
Harry and Meghan surrounded by Nigerian fans at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf
(Bild: APA/dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd)

Duchess Meghan (42) has Nigerian roots. Among other things, she will co-chair an event on women in leadership positions with the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), as previously announced.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
