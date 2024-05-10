Vorteilswelt
"We'll be back"

Gollum Andi Serkis continues ‘Lord of the Rings’

Nachrichten
10.05.2024 08:23

Hollywood wants to return to Middle-earth with a new "Lord of the Rings" film. Warner Bros. Pictures announced the project "Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum" on Thursday with a planned cinema release for 2026.

comment0 Kommentare

British actor and director Andy Serkis (60), who played the character Gollum in previous Lord of the Rings and Hobbit sequels, is on board as the lead actor and director.

"We're sintze back"
In an Instagram post in which he can be seen with Gollum, Serkis wrote to his fans: "We is baaaaak, Precious!", "we sintze back, my darling".

Alluding to Gollum's split personality, he added the credit, "Selfie of us", to the picture.

Peter Jackson on board
New Zealander Peter Jackson, who directed 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy, is involved as a producer along with his wife Fran Walsh, according to US industry publications.

Serkis, who also played the chimpanzee Caesar in the 'Planet of the Apes' trilogy, made his directorial debut in 2018 with the romantic drama 'As Long As I Breathe'. He then directed the films "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage".

Oscar-winning fantasy saga
The fantasy saga "Lord of the Rings" by British author J. R. R. Tolkien was the basis for Peter Jackson's three-part film adaptation: "The Fellowship of the Ring" (2001), "The Two Towers" (2002) and "The Return of the King" (2003). The films won many Oscars, with eleven awards going to "The Return of the King" alone.

A new film from the "Lord of the Rings" cosmos will be released in cinemas this year - the animated fantasy saga "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" is a so-called prequel, i.e. it tells the prehistory of the saga. The film by Japanese anime director Kenji Kamiyama is due to be released in December.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
