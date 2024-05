Bad news for Pinzgau in derby defeat

Shortly after the injury shock, the hosts took the lead through a directly converted corner from Elias Kircher. "An incredible goal," enthused Bischofshofen coach Thomas Schnöll. His protégé Kristo Shehu then made it 2:0 in the second half. "We played extremely well and should have decided the game earlier," said the coach. Pinzgau coach Johannes Schützinger also admitted: "Bischofshofen deserved to win, they were much more aggressive than us." The Saalfelden team's focus is now on the regional cup final on Wednesday.