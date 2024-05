Canoeist Timon Maurer misses out on Olympic qualification

He will take a lot of experience with him into the next Olympic cycle, said Maurer. "Even though I missed my target, I'm not dissatisfied. But of course I'm annoyed." Ana-Roxana Lehaci (500 m/kayak) and Manfred Pallinger (1,000 m/canoe) missed out on a place in the final. This means that Austria will not be represented in France in flat water canoeing, while Corinna Kuhnle and Felix Oschmautz currently hold two quota places in white water. However, Mario Leitner and Viktoria Wolffhardt are still in the running. They could improve their starting position at the European Championships in Tacen (SLO) next week.