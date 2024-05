“Rare talent”: US club brings in 14-year-old

The club, where Sullivan's 20-year-old brother Quinn also plays, announced the deal without giving full details, but a separate contract with Manchester City is reportedly part of the agreement. Sullivan is expected to join the current English champions when he turns 18. "Cavan is undoubtedly a rare and exceptional talent. At just 14 years old, his natural ability and vision are far ahead of his age," said Union sporting director Ernst Tanner, formerly head of youth development at Red Bull Salzburg.