Tyrolean Football Cup
Reichenau awaits Streiters Buam in the final
Reichenau danced into the final of the Tyrolean Cup as the "white ballet" on Thursday, defeating Hall 5:0 with a gala second half. Volders enjoyed the ringlet after winning the penalty shoot-out against favorites WSG Juniors. The final will take place on Whit Monday in Kematen.
Ohhhh - how beautiful it is! The Volder players danced in a circle on their pitch, the WSG kickers sneaked off the pitch. At 12.33, the holiday became a party day for Michael Streiter's squad! Matteo Braconi made the sensation perfect for Volders with his fourth penalty kick in a row.
WSG hit the post
Because Watten's Raphael Gschösser and Raphael Rauch hit the same post with their shots in the penalty shoot-out, the hosts advanced to the final of the Kerschdorfer Tirol Cup on Whit Monday in Kematen.
This was a small fairytale come true for the village club. For six years, Streiter has been fighting for his home club as the "girl for everything" (chairman, coach, groundsman) with the most modest of means.
Fairy tale to continue
"In the final! Unbelievable," said the 58-year-old happily. His side took the lead with the first shot on goal - WSG dominated proceedings, but "forgot" in front of the eyes of president Diana Langes that the round belongs in the square.
Now Volders want to continue the fairytale. Streiter: "We're not going to Kematen to lose."
Kerschdorfer Cup
Semifinals, men
- Volders - WSG Tirol Juniors 5:3 n. E. (1:1, 1:0). Goals: Braconi (44.); Rauch (69.).
- Reichenau - Hall 5:0 (0:0). Goals: März (67., 83.), Singer (47.), Kleinlercher (58.), Mittermair (73.).
Final
- Volders - Reichenau, May 20 (Whit Monday), 5.00 pm, Melach Road Kematen.
Reichenau played in the unfamiliar white jerseys. And in the second half like a "white ballet". The Hallers were danced out, one goal was more beautifully played out than the other. The "Lions" were mere extras after a hard-fought 0:0 at the break.
Return to the old place
"You could see the difference in class. Now I can go back to my old place," said Reichenau coach Gernot Glänzer, looking forward to his final premiere. He was coach of Kematen for seven years.
"Unfortunately, we got the goal too early in the second half. Then we knew that there was nothing more to be gained. We made it a long way. Reichenau deserved to progress," said Hall coach Akif Güclü. He was unable to say whether he would stay with the Tyrolean League club.
