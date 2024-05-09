"Cognitive problems"
Kennedy: worm ate part of my brain
The mental fitness of candidates plays a central role in the US election campaign. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is therefore trying to present himself as comparatively young. Now it has come to light that the 70-year-old suffered from memory lapses years ago - and provided an unusual reason for this.
The Kennedy offspring apparently has a special medical record, as the New York Times reports. The newspaper published quotes from the non-party candidate from an affidavit made as part of his divorce in 2012.
At the time, Kennedy claimed to have "clear cognitive problems". He apparently suffered from memory lapses and difficulty concentrating. Doctors had discovered a black spot, which they thought was a tumor, on images of his brain. However, another doctor would have put him on a different track.
Worm in the brain?
The neurologist told him that the dark spot was caused by a worm that had "invaded my brain, eaten part of it and then died", the US newspaper quoted from the affidavit of the now 70-year-old, which refers to the year 2010.
According to the New York Times, experts believe it is possible that a pork tapeworm could have worked its way from the intestine to the brain. However, it is unlikely that a parasite would eat part of the brain. However, an infection could very well damage brain matter. Kennedy's response to the opinions of scientists is well documented: nothing!
Kennedy clan supports Biden
The nephew of legendary US President John F. Kennedy is an outspoken anti-vaccinationist and conspiracy theorist. Some members of the legendary Kennedy clan in the USA had already distanced themselves from him due to the spread of conspiracy myths and contact with far-right politicians. They support Joe Biden's campaign.
As an independent, he has no chance in the race for the White House. However, independent candidates can take decisive votes away from the Democratic and Republican candidates in the often close elections in the USA. This could also be the case in the upcoming vote in November. According to experts, Kennedy's candidacy could be more damaging to Biden than to Republican Donald Trump.
Kennedy still considers himself the fittest candidate
And the parasite? Kennedy describes himself as fully recovered, the worm would not have required any treatment. When asked whether his health problems could affect his suitability for the presidency, his campaign spokeswoman replied, according to the New York Times: "That's a funny suggestion, considering the competition."
