Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Cognitive problems"

Kennedy: worm ate part of my brain

Nachrichten
09.05.2024 15:27

The mental fitness of candidates plays a central role in the US election campaign. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is therefore trying to present himself as comparatively young. Now it has come to light that the 70-year-old suffered from memory lapses years ago - and provided an unusual reason for this.

comment0 Kommentare

The Kennedy offspring apparently has a special medical record, as the New York Times reports. The newspaper published quotes from the non-party candidate from an affidavit made as part of his divorce in 2012.

At the time, Kennedy claimed to have "clear cognitive problems". He apparently suffered from memory lapses and difficulty concentrating. Doctors had discovered a black spot, which they thought was a tumor, on images of his brain. However, another doctor would have put him on a different track.

Worm in the brain?
The neurologist told him that the dark spot was caused by a worm that had "invaded my brain, eaten part of it and then died", the US newspaper quoted from the affidavit of the now 70-year-old, which refers to the year 2010.

According to the New York Times, experts believe it is possible that a pork tapeworm could have worked its way from the intestine to the brain. However, it is unlikely that a parasite would eat part of the brain. However, an infection could very well damage brain matter. Kennedy's response to the opinions of scientists is well documented: nothing!

Kennedy clan supports Biden
The nephew of legendary US President John F. Kennedy is an outspoken anti-vaccinationist and conspiracy theorist. Some members of the legendary Kennedy clan in the USA had already distanced themselves from him due to the spread of conspiracy myths and contact with far-right politicians. They support Joe Biden's campaign.

The Kennedy clan publicly backed Joe Biden. (Bild: AFP/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS)
The Kennedy clan publicly backed Joe Biden.
(Bild: AFP/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS)

As an independent, he has no chance in the race for the White House. However, independent candidates can take decisive votes away from the Democratic and Republican candidates in the often close elections in the USA. This could also be the case in the upcoming vote in November. According to experts, Kennedy's candidacy could be more damaging to Biden than to Republican Donald Trump.

Kennedy still considers himself the fittest candidate
And the parasite? Kennedy describes himself as fully recovered, the worm would not have required any treatment. When asked whether his health problems could affect his suitability for the presidency, his campaign spokeswoman replied, according to the New York Times: "That's a funny suggestion, considering the competition."

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf