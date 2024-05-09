Resigns functions
Koza breaks with provincial party, remains mayor
Vösendorf has recently been in a state of political turmoil. Even after the election, in which the controversial mayor Hannes Koza was able to secure an absolute majority, things are still going strong: the ÖVP politician is breaking with his provincial party and resigning from all functions. He wants to remain head of the town.
It is well known that the Lower Austrian People's Party has not been a big fan of Hannes Koza recently. The mayor of Vösendorf had forced new elections in the municipality after falsifying invoices, the proceedings were discontinued after a diversion. And emerged as the big winner. He has now given a surprising interview to the "Standard" newspaper that makes people sit up and take notice.
No entry into the National Council
Koza announced that he would be withdrawing from all party functions outside the Vösendorf municipal boundaries. This means he will also not be on the state list for the National Council elections. Why? "Because I still need to think about the approach and the backing of my colleagues in the district," says Koza.
When asked about the mayor of Mödling, who is considered to be Koza's internal party opponent, the local leader says: "I don't care about him, I mean in general." In any case, it should now be clear why the ÖVP was no longer to be found on the ballot paper in the municipal elections. Koza had run with a list of names.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.