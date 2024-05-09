Vorteilswelt
Resigns functions

Koza breaks with provincial party, remains mayor

Nachrichten
09.05.2024 15:20

Vösendorf has recently been in a state of political turmoil. Even after the election, in which the controversial mayor Hannes Koza was able to secure an absolute majority, things are still going strong: the ÖVP politician is breaking with his provincial party and resigning from all functions. He wants to remain head of the town.

It is well known that the Lower Austrian People's Party has not been a big fan of Hannes Koza recently. The mayor of Vösendorf had forced new elections in the municipality after falsifying invoices, the proceedings were discontinued after a diversion. And emerged as the big winner. He has now given a surprising interview to the "Standard" newspaper that makes people sit up and take notice.

No entry into the National Council
Koza announced that he would be withdrawing from all party functions outside the Vösendorf municipal boundaries. This means he will also not be on the state list for the National Council elections. Why? "Because I still need to think about the approach and the backing of my colleagues in the district," says Koza.

When asked about the mayor of Mödling, who is considered to be Koza's internal party opponent, the local leader says: "I don't care about him, I mean in general." In any case, it should now be clear why the ÖVP was no longer to be found on the ballot paper in the municipal elections. Koza had run with a list of names.

Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
