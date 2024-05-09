YouTube launches measures against AI disinformation

In addition to curbing disinformation, YouTube also wants to strengthen political participation in the EU elections. Under the slogan "Supporting the European Parliamentary Elections", the aim is to provide users with targeted content such as information on the candidates, the electoral system and the framework conditions. Users will also be reminded to exercise their right to vote by means of advertisements. There are also plans to prioritize "trustworthy sources". They are more likely to be displayed in search queries than other sources. When asked, YouTube representatives emphasized that they were referring to established media such as daily newspapers and TV stations.