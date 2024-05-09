Before the EU elections in June
YouTube launches measures against AI disinformation
Around a month before the EU parliamentary elections (June 6 to 9), Google subsidiary YouTube has recorded a significant increase in video material manipulated with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). Last year, 35,000 videos that spread disinformation in this way were already blocked, according to a background discussion with journalists. For the EU election campaign, YouTube wants to focus on labeling AI content.
Every video that contains AI content is to be marked with an AI label ("altered or synthetic content"), similar to advertisements. If manipulated content is uploaded without a label, YouTube will add it retrospectively or block the video. There are no exceptions; content from politicians must also be labeled. This is necessary because foreign actors, specifically Russia, want to influence the election campaign.
AI and deepfake representations are used by these actors to deceive voters, it was said. Users are particularly often deceived by old video recordings being passed off as new ones. This trend is not new. YouTube representatives said that something similar had already been observed in the Ukraine war and the Middle East conflict. A high five-digit number of content has already been deleted here.
In addition to curbing disinformation, YouTube also wants to strengthen political participation in the EU elections. Under the slogan "Supporting the European Parliamentary Elections", the aim is to provide users with targeted content such as information on the candidates, the electoral system and the framework conditions. Users will also be reminded to exercise their right to vote by means of advertisements. There are also plans to prioritize "trustworthy sources". They are more likely to be displayed in search queries than other sources. When asked, YouTube representatives emphasized that they were referring to established media such as daily newspapers and TV stations.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.