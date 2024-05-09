Found on the sidewalk
Young “Batman” brought bat on streetcar
This "Batman" wasn't wearing a cape and he didn't come with the superhero mobile. Rather, the young hero had a school bag on his back and was transporting a helpless bat by streetcar. "You're great," an animal rights activist told the unknown boy, "please get in touch!"
A bat had animal luck on Monday in Gmunden. A young "Batman" found the weakened animal lying on the ground and brought it to Gabi Kaar from the Igelhof Aurachtal wildlife station - not by "Batmobile", but by streetcar. "I can't drive the car yet," he explained to Kaar on the phone.
"Please help me!"
"I was on a feeding round when my phone rang and someone said: 'I've found a bat. Everyone pass by, please help me'," says the animal rights activist, who had met the previously unknown "Batman" at the terminus of the Traunsee streetcar.
School bag instead of cape
"There was a ten-year-old boy in front of me with a huge school bag on his back. He had the bat in one hand and had placed the other over it protectively," says Kaar. "Unfortunately, I had to go to the animal hospital immediately after handing him over, otherwise I would have taken him home."
Bat is "fit" again
"So far, the boy hasn't contacted me again, otherwise I would have invited him to visit us at the wildlife station," says Kaar. The completely weakened bat was nursed back to health with fresh water and mealworms and has been fluttering through the Salzkammergut at night again since Tuesday.
