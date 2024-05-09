More and more people affected
No money in the purse: poverty trap snaps shut quickly
Inflation and high energy costs are driving more and more families into the debt trap and thus into poverty. This hits the youngest particularly hard - almost 6000 children already have to be cared for at the Red Cross distribution points in Lower Austria.
The Red Cross is registering a rapid increase in the number of people making use of its help services for people in financial difficulties. "There has been a 28% increase in spontaneous aid applications compared to the previous year," says President Hans Ebner.
Fruit and vegetables in demand
But the rush is also noticeably greater at the 35 food distribution points, confirms Hannes Buxbaum, Regional Director of Social Services at the rescue organization: "Of the 15,877 people we serve here, 37 percent are children!" This is why the "Junior Tafel" focuses on healthy, child-friendly food. "We are looking for long-term cooperation partners, especially fruit and vegetables are needed," emphasizes Buxbaum.
There are fates behind this. When people are affected by poverty, it has a massive impact on their lives.
Hannes Buxbaum, Soziale Dienste des Roten Kreuzes
Education is important
But the fight against poverty is also about "intellectual nourishment". The Red Cross in Lower Austria is also seeing an increase in the number of learning support programs. "In 2023, we helped 3,550 children to learn, compared to just under 2,600 the year before," reports Ebner. For the Red Cross President, education is a key factor in preventing poverty: "Unfortunately, not all children in Austria have the same opportunities."
Children lose prospects for the future
The Red Cross helpers identify inflation and the still high energy costs as the main reasons why more and more families are falling into the poverty trap: "We are often talking about amounts of several thousand euros!" In any case, the effects of poverty on families are serious. There are restrictions on social participation, education, health care - and above all on the children's future prospects.
