“The boys are real mentality monsters”

The Gunners were tired and didn't look fresh. The semi-final series in the Basketball Super League takes strength. Nevertheless, they beat Traiskirchen in the second game. And have the first match point for the final! "Unbelievable, simply amazing," said coach Horst Leitner, who could hardly believe it. His squad surpassed themselves in terms of passion and fought with their last ounce of strength against their opponents, who were the better players on the day.