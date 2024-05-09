Graz bubble bath
A pulsating, ideal wave made of 32 individual parts
How is that supposed to work? You can't help but ask yourself this question when you hear that the current "Surfer" exhibition at Graz's Freie Atelierhaus Schaumbad (Puchstraße 41) brings together a whopping 32 artistic positions.
Curator Jakob Kolb has found the answer and presents a coherent and very exciting insight into the extensive work of all those artists who currently use a studio at Schaumbad. This includes the relatively new large studio in which nine young artists work.
Of course, the walls and two extra rooms of the Schaumbad are not big enough to accommodate all the paintings, objects and installations. So wooden pallets were used to create islands to accommodate the highly diverse contributions. They not only show the wide range of art production in the studio house run by the artists themselves, but also many an unusual work by an artist who is known for something completely different.
Familiar names, unfamiliar works
"We asked all our people to submit a maximum of three works each that they would like to show, regardless of what the market might otherwise demand," says Marleen Leitner, who took over the "artistic management" of the Schaumbad at the beginning of the year. "And as each individual contribution has its own significance for this show, we also refrain from adding the names of the artists." Visitors can find them out for themselves with their own handout.
On display are drawings, paintings, objects, photos, videos, sound installations and much more - from both well-known names and very young artists. The interplay works perfectly and shows top-class art that goes far beyond a showcase of the Schaumbad artists.
For the first time this year, the Schaumbad is also taking part in the Graz Gallery Days from Friday to Sunday, where it has some surprises in store.
