KTM 990 RC R: Finally an orange road racer!

The LC8c engine has almost as much displacement, but two cylinders less: the 947 cc twin produces 128 hp and delivers 103 Nm at 10,500 rpm. That's 5 hp more than the new KTM 990 Duke. The maximum torque remains the same, but is longer in coming: instead of at 6750 rpm, it is only available at 10,500 rpm - by which time the Duke has long since given up.