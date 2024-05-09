Long overdue
KTM 990 RC R: Finally an orange road racer!
KTM has long been successful in MotoGP, but for normal customers "ready to race" has meant a lot of things up to now, just not "fully clad on asphalt". That will change next year. The Mattighofen-based company will be showing the KTM 990 RC R for the first time, albeit still in camouflage. However, they are not getting involved in the arms race with BMW, Honda & Co. beyond 200 hp.
The LC8c engine has almost as much displacement, but two cylinders less: the 947 cc twin produces 128 hp and delivers 103 Nm at 10,500 rpm. That's 5 hp more than the new KTM 990 Duke. The maximum torque remains the same, but is longer in coming: instead of at 6750 rpm, it is only available at 10,500 rpm - by which time the Duke has long since given up.
Nevertheless, they are serious about the sport and speak of a "pure supersport motorcycle that is also approved for the road". A prototype is to compete in selected European supersport series as a wildcard participant without scoring points before the production version is launched on the market.
KTM is not yet releasing many details. The shifting scheme is reversible for racetrack use, the exhaust is made of stainless steel, the steel frame distributes the weight rather front-heavy and has a "steering head angle of 25 degrees" as well as "an offset for a more sensitive steering response". The WP-APEX open cartridge fork is fully adjustable and carries a cast aluminum wheel with Michelin tires. The footrests are adjustable.
KTM refers to the MotoGP heritage, which is evident in the wind tunnel-built winglets, which are designed to provide stability when braking and cornering, as well as other bodywork profiles and edges.
The market launch is planned for spring 2025.
