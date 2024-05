Fire department goes to school: project launch in Carinthia

"Together - Safe - Fire brigade" - this is the motto under which the Florianis want to make a contribution to fire and disaster prevention education in kindergartens and schools. "We want to teach children the correct behavior in dangerous situations at an early age," says Carinthian Provincial Councillor Daniel Fellner. Which is why the initiative launched in Upper Austria is now also being implemented in Carinthia. The trial run is starting in the district of Hermagor at ten elementary school with 336 pupils. "After the test run, we plan to roll out the initiative to all districts," says Fellner.