Serious accusations
Schilling takes a stand on serious accusations
In the middle of the election campaign, the Green EU top candidate Lena Schilling is confronted with serious accusations: The 23-year-old has been banned by court from spreading rumors about one of her former best friends. At a press conference arranged at short notice on Wednesday morning, the Greens commented on the matter - they see an "unrestrained campaign" against the young politician.
The "Standard" reported on the affair on Tuesday evening. Schilling had claimed that one of her friends had been beaten by her husband, so that the woman concerned had even suffered a miscarriage. According to the media report, she had to stand trial in this case on April 12. According to the report, she undertook to refrain from making several statements in future, with the amount in dispute being 20,000 euros.
Following the publication of the allegations, the Greens called a press conference on Wednesday morning. In addition to Schilling, Green Party leader Werner Kogler, deputy federal spokespersons Leonore Gewessler and Stefan Kaineder as well as club leader Sigrid Maurer were present.
Schilling explained that her character was being called into question on the basis of rumors and allegations. "What I allegedly said or did has nothing to do with politics," she said. Criticism against her was being taken "to a personal level". "But I will not allow myself to be rattled by this", Schilling declared, continuing her candidacy.
Kogler detects sexist background behind attacks
Kogler suspected that Schilling was attacked because she is a woman. "At this level and in this dimension", men are not affected by such criticism. He found "hearsay" behind the accusations and backed the Green EU leadership candidate.
Gewessler identifies "unrestrained campaign"
Gewessler emphasized that she had been warned before entering politics: "Politics is a dirty business" and that many "atrocities" had also happened to her. However, she was shocked by how "unrestrained [...] the campaign" against Schilling was being conducted. "Lena, you are a great woman," said the minister, explaining that she was still convinced by the 23-year-old.
Schilling: "Worried about girlfriend"
When asked specifically about the allegations made, Schilling said: "It makes no sense to participate in further rumors." Instead, she wanted to concentrate on the content. She does not want to comment on private matters because they have no political relevance. When asked again, she explained how the cease-and-desist declaration came about. She was "worried about my girlfriend".
Kogler also explained that they did not want to go into the specific allegations as they did not want to comment on rumors. Maurer spoke of a "smear campaign".
Kommentare
