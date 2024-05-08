Thermomix weak for the second year in a row

The independent consultants who demonstrate the products at events and Thermomix parties are at least as important as the customers for Europe's largest direct sales company, which was founded in 1883. According to the company, Vorwerk employed more than 100,000 people worldwide at the end of the year. According to Stoffmehl, the fact that the number has halved in comparison to the previous year is due to the sale of the Jafra cosmetics division.