Record prices in Carinthia: Houses more expensive than ever!

Which equates to a total drop in sales of 257 million euros. Interesting to note: However, Carinthian home sellers did not let their guard down when it came to prices - and even bucked the average trend across Austria (minus four percent). Never before in Carinthian history has the typical detached house been as expensive as last year, with an average price of EUR 303,431. An increase of exactly 52 percent compared to 2018, and an incredible 88.9 percent compared to 2013.