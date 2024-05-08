Vorteilswelt
On average €303,431

Record prices in Carinthia: Houses more expensive than ever!

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 08:00

An average of €303,431 - the dream of owning your own home in Carinthia has never been as expensive as in 2023. In comparison: ten years ago, buyers had to pay 89 percent less.

Probably not least due to the difficult financing and credit situation, fewer houses changed hands across Austria last year," according to a current land register analysis by real estate company Re/Max. While a total of 9838 sales were counted in 2022, the figure was only 8221 last year. A statistical downward trend that Carinthia also "joined": for the first time in eight years, fewer than 1000 single-family homes were sold in Austria's southernmost province, with 778 sales. In 2022, there were 248 more.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)

Which equates to a total drop in sales of 257 million euros. Interesting to note: However, Carinthian home sellers did not let their guard down when it came to prices - and even bucked the average trend across Austria (minus four percent). Never before in Carinthian history has the typical detached house been as expensive as last year, with an average price of EUR 303,431. An increase of exactly 52 percent compared to 2018, and an incredible 88.9 percent compared to 2013.

The most expensive "house districts"
It is interesting to take a look at the respective districts - where Feldkirchen stands out in terms of price explosion: with a sharp increase to an average of €367,065 per detached house, it is only €2455 cheaper than the front-runner Klagenfurt City (€369,520). Klagenfurt-Land took 3rd place in the ranking of the most expensive "house districts".

Also noteworthy: prospective buyers also had to dig deep into their pockets in Villach: "thanks" to an increase of almost 10 percent to an average of €344,271 per house. The bargain districts of the country: St. Veit an der Glan, Wolfsberg and Völkermarkt with house sale prices under €157,000.

Klaus Loibnegger
Klaus Loibnegger
