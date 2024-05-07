Vorteilswelt
Tennis stadium gone!

Woman from Wels in distress: scandalous rapper “kills” top event!

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 21:22

When you plan a tennis event worth 250,000 dollars for months, but then find yourself without a venue eleven weeks before the first serve. That's what happened to Sandra Reichel as tournament director in Hamburg. A nightmare for the Wels native, for which a scandalous rapper is to blame . . .

"Women's tennis tournament in Hamburg suddenly finds itself without a stadium", headlined NDR-online. "WTA tournament in Hamburg looking for a stadium at short notice", tennisnet.com. "Scandalous rapper drives away Hamburg tennis tournament", BILD . . .

Mega excitement since Tuesday evening around the 250,000 dollar event (July 20-26) in the Hanseatic city and thus around a Wels woman. About tournament director Sandra Reichel, who is also the boss of the Upper Austria Ladies in Linz - and is now without a venue in Hamburg just eleven (!) weeks before the start of the tournament. Although a new venue had just been found in the form of the THC Horn-Hamm facility in the Stadtpark after the women's tournament was forced to move out of the world-famous Rothenbaum Stadium.

Rapper Finch here with Lilly Becker. (Bild: picturedesk.com, instagram.com/finch_offiziell Krone/KREATIV)
Rapper Finch here with Lilly Becker.
(Bild: picturedesk.com, instagram.com/finch_offiziell Krone/KREATIV)

Or rather, it seemed to have been found: on Monday, the club withdrew its confirmation for the event, which was planned as a "boutique tournament" with mobile structures. The remarkable background to this is a concert by Berlin scandal rapper Finch ("Rummelbums") on the planned semi-final and final day in a neighboring area of the city park - which would have caused the noise level at the center court to spiral too high. In addition, two events in such a confined space would not only have caused logistical problems, but also safety concerns. Which is why the rapper virtually "killed" the tennis event - at least at the planned location. Reichel now has to find another alternative venue. Eleven weeks before the first serve!

Georg Leblhuber
Georg Leblhuber
