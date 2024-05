Learner driver (17) crashed into a truck

The learner driver (17) was driving together with her driving instructor (32) in the Gamling district towards the B54 at around 1.15 pm. She turned left towards Gleisdorf at road kilometer 105.25. The young woman probably overlooked a truck driven by a 58-year-old man from Hartberg. The 17-year-old from the Graz-Umgebung district was trapped in the vehicle. Her driving instructor, who lives in Graz, was uninjured and was able to free herself from the car. The truck driver remained uninjured.