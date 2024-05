24 out of 26 trucks were overloaded when checked

20 tons too much

The total weight and axle loads of a total of 26 trucks were checked on site using scales. The shocking result: 24 trucks were significantly overloaded, with one truck being found to be overloaded by more than 20 tons above the maximum permissible total weight. Another truck driver was also found to be impaired by narcotics and his driver's license was temporarily confiscated. A total of 145 violations had to be reported to the police.