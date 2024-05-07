Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dispute over corona fund

Minister Rauch storms out of press conference in anger

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 17:55

In connection with the Corona Fund in Lower Austria, another political exchange of blows broke out on Tuesday. The responsible FPÖ state councillor Christoph Luisser strongly criticized Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens), who in turn countered and left a joint press conference prematurely during the question and answer session.

comment0 Kommentare

There are more exciting things than a conference of state health ministers. However, the "great unanimity" that Health Minister Rauch spoke of afterwards at Luberegg Castle (Lower Austria) quickly fizzled out. After a verbal exchange about alleged vaccination damage with Lower Austrian state councillor Luisser, the minister left the press conference in a huff with the words "my patience has run out".

FPÖ provincial councillor Christoph Luisser (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
FPÖ provincial councillor Christoph Luisser
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

Dispute also over funding applications from anti-corona activist
The 24 associations of the Carinthian anti-corona activist Martin Rutter, who had applied for funding in Lower Austria, were also the subject of dispute. The decision lies with Luisser.

According to earlier information from Luisser's office, several applications from associations around Rutter were approved. No money has yet been disbursed. The final disbursement of the funding will only take place after a final review to ensure that all requirements have been met and that there is no multiple funding, it was said.

FPÖ identifies "lack of awareness of guilt"
The verbal exchange of blows continued to stir the waters in the aftermath. FPÖ Secretary General Michael Schnedlitz stated in a press release that Rauch had left the press conference early because he did not want to face "the completely justified criticism of his and the entire black-green federal government's lack of awareness of guilt".

Health Minister Rauch repeated the criticism already made at the press conference via X (formerly Twitter). "If the responsible state councillor supports such events, he is complicit. Vaccinations save lives," was the conclusion of the Green politician.

Kronen Zeitung
Kronen Zeitung
krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf