Bitter! The next price shock is imminent

For example, the confectionery manufacturer Manner (at Casali) and the discounters Hofer and Action switched other own brands to "Fairtrade cocoa". The coffee segment has also seen stable development, as more and more products in the premium segment are also being certified. One in three bananas is already Fairtrade and 96% of them are organic. Roses, which achieved record sales during the coronavirus pandemic and then declined sharply, are also on the rise again (+7.9%). Here we are slowly approaching pre-crisis levels. In total, there are already 2,500 products with the Fairtrade seal in Germany, as well as a good 2,000 cafés, bakeries, hotels, restaurants and canteens that offer "fair" food.