Hole in bathroom wall became a cat’s doom

Because of a burst water pipe, a family in Wiener Neustadt actually only wanted to call a plumber - but a little later they also called the fire department! The hole that the workman had chiseled in the wall to repair the damage was apparently too tempting for the house cat "Nilo". The house cat crawled behind a pipe and got stuck there. The fire department had to use heavy equipment to enlarge the hole. Only then could "Nilo" be freed from his predicament.