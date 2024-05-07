50% of Austrians consider themselves to be sporty

Safety is finally playing a greater role

Safety awareness in sport is now widespread. "Almost two thirds take precautions every time or very often to avoid accidents - be it with protective equipment such as helmets or safety devices," explained the author of the study. The accident figures for Austria show just how important this protective equipment is. At least 160,000 sports accidents that require hospital treatment occur every year. "The group of young men and men who are 'young at heart' are particularly prone to taking risks. The cause of accidents here is overconfidence and often a lack of physical fitness," says KFV Director Christian Schimanofsky.