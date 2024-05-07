Vorteilswelt
Groundbreaking moment

First EU-wide law against violence against women

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 12:27

The first EU law to combat violence against women has been approved: Stalking and bullying on the internet, the sharing of intimate or manipulated images, as well as incitement to hatred or violence against women will thus become EU-wide criminal offenses for the first time.

The directive introduces measures to prevent rape and better access to justice, as well as protection and prevention for those affected. The law also includes a ban on forced marriages and female genital mutilation. Harsher penalties are envisaged for crimes against public figures, journalists or human rights defenders.

Zitat Icon

This is a groundbreaking moment for strengthening women's rights. Real equality can only be achieved if women can live without fear of harassment, violence or attacks.

Vertreterin des Ratsvorsitzes, Marie-Colline Leroy

"This is a groundbreaking moment for strengthening women's rights. True equality can only be achieved when women can live without fear of harassment, violence or attack. This law is an important step towards achieving this," said Marie-Colline Leroy, the current representative of the Council Presidency and Belgian State Secretary for Gender Equality.

Three years remain for transposition into national law
The regulation was approved by the Ministers for Employment and Social Affairs at their Council meeting on Tuesday. Having already been approved by Parliament, it will enter into force following its publication in the Official Journal of the EU. The member states then have three years to transpose it into national law.

Economic empowerment of women
The agenda of the Council meeting also includes conclusions on the economic empowerment and financial independence of women as well as a fundamental debate on the topic of women in public life. The conclusions call for measures such as eliminating the gender pay gap, supporting victims of gender-based violence and improving the availability of data on women's financial independence.

