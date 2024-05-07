“We still have a score to settle with the cup”

"Helfort are very strong this year, they don't score many goals and with the points they have, you normally become champions," said Donau coach Nermin Jusic. And sees his young team in the underdog role: "Although we might have a bit of an advantage when it comes to running." The pitch at the Happel Oval is significantly larger than most pitches in the Vienna City League. That's another reason why it's a very special game.