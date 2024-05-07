Vorteilswelt
WFV Cup final

“We still have a score to settle with the cup”

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 15:00

The atmosphere in the venerable Ernst Happel Stadium will be a very special one on Wednesday (7pm, live on Krone TV). When SV Donau and last year's finalists Dinamo Helfort face each other in the final of the Vienna Provincial Cup.

comment0 Kommentare

"We still have a score to settle with the cup," Helfort coach Stefan Coric remembers the 2-0 defeat against Austria XIII last year all too well. "We scored two unfortunate goals from deflected set-pieces. That won't happen to us this year. We'll do everything we can to decide the game ourselves. We definitely don't want to rely on luck."

The fact that everything is subordinated to the Cup title was demonstrated last weekend. When they faced today's final opponents in the league, they rested all their regular players in a 1-1 draw.

"Helfort are very strong this year, they don't score many goals and with the points they have, you normally become champions," said Donau coach Nermin Jusic. And sees his young team in the underdog role: "Although we might have a bit of an advantage when it comes to running." The pitch at the Happel Oval is significantly larger than most pitches in the Vienna City League. That's another reason why it's a very special game.

