WFV Cup final
“We still have a score to settle with the cup”
The atmosphere in the venerable Ernst Happel Stadium will be a very special one on Wednesday (7pm, live on Krone TV). When SV Donau and last year's finalists Dinamo Helfort face each other in the final of the Vienna Provincial Cup.
"We still have a score to settle with the cup," Helfort coach Stefan Coric remembers the 2-0 defeat against Austria XIII last year all too well. "We scored two unfortunate goals from deflected set-pieces. That won't happen to us this year. We'll do everything we can to decide the game ourselves. We definitely don't want to rely on luck."
The fact that everything is subordinated to the Cup title was demonstrated last weekend. When they faced today's final opponents in the league, they rested all their regular players in a 1-1 draw.
"Helfort are very strong this year, they don't score many goals and with the points they have, you normally become champions," said Donau coach Nermin Jusic. And sees his young team in the underdog role: "Although we might have a bit of an advantage when it comes to running." The pitch at the Happel Oval is significantly larger than most pitches in the Vienna City League. That's another reason why it's a very special game.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.