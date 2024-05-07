Vorteilswelt
It's all fake!

Til Schweiger: Hospital video was “just a prank”

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 12:50

A few weeks ago, a shocking video emerged of Til Schweiger (60) showing the actor being carried into a hospital by Oliver Masucci (55) while screaming. Schweiger's hands were covered with bandages and the 60-year-old had to be carried. But now it turns out: it was all a fake!

In April, Til Schweiger was unexpectedly treated in hospital for sepsis. There was even talk of a leg amputation. However, Schweiger recovered quickly and was discharged from hospital.

Wanted to play a trick on a reporter
A few days later, disturbing scenes reached the public: footage emerged of actor Oliver Masucci having to carry a screaming Schweiger with bandaged arms to a hospital in Mallorca. There was great concern for the actor. Now it turns out: the video was just a prank!

The footage outside the hospital was a prank for the press. Masucci has now revealed in a new interview with RTL: Schweiger and he wanted to play a prank on a reporter.

"They slammed the bottle of vodka into us"
"The doctor invited us to the hospital for a bottle of vodka," joked the actor. During the infusion, they came up with the "idea" of disinfecting the sepsis "from the inside" with a bottle of vodka.

"So we popped the bottle of vodka while Til was on the drip," reported Masucci. Amused, he added jokingly: "Then we popped two more bottles of vodka at home. Then the sepsis was fine again." Til Schweiger has not yet commented on the hospital reports.

Folgen Sie uns auf