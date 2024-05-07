Met Gala excitement
Kim Kardashian shocks with extreme wasp waist
"She looks like she's about to keel over". "Honestly, is she even breathing in that thing?" Kim Kardashian caused quite the stir at the 2024 Met Gala, shocking everyone with an outfit with such a tightly cinched waist that everyone was worried about her.
Kardashian's literally breathtaking bodice look by Maison Margiela was specially tailored for the reality actress by creative director John Galliano for the Met Gala, which took place on Tuesday night. With its silver color, the tight corset top looked like a kind of knight's armor with floral motifs.
Washed-out bolero with metallic
Kardashian also wore a kind of metallic chain dress made of silver flowers, which was otherwise transparent. A washed-out, gray bolero, which the businesswoman played with in front of the cameras during her appearance, was obviously a break in style.
Breathless through the night
The biggest excitement, however, was caused by the super tightly laced bodice, in which Kardashian visibly couldn't breathe or walk.
"She can barely walk and breathe." "She looks like she's about to keel over". "Honestly, is she even breathing in that thing?"
The 43-year-old's look was hotly debated on Twitter. As videos show, Kardashian can barely make it up the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where the gala is held every year. "Would you wear a dress you couldn't breathe, walk or eat in?"
Not a good role model?
On her Instagram account, Kardashian has to answer the question of where she has put her internal organs. There is also criticism that she creates such unrealistic images of beauty and is not a good role model.
Starved for Monroe dress
Of course, this is not the first time that Kardashian has gone to extremes for the most important event in the fashion world in the USA.
In 2002, Kardashian made a splash with the original Marilyn Monroe outfit, which Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 for her legendary birthday serenade for then US President John F. Kennedy.
In order to fit her curves into the dress, she lost seven kilos in three weeks with an extreme diet.
"Party of the year"
The Met Gala traditionally takes place on the first Monday in May at the museum. Often referred to as the "party of the year", the Met Ball is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute.
The proceeds of the "Costume Institute Benefit" form the annual budget of the institute, which is now named after organizer and "Vogue" boss Anna Wintour.
The exhibition "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" opened with this year's gala. The dress code for the stars was "The Garden of Time". Kardashian apparently responded to the motto with an extreme hourglass figure.
