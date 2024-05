“There wouldn’t have been anything like this in the past”

At the age of 32, Hallwang's Hasudin Rasidovic celebrated his debut in central defense. Necessity made coach Damir Borozni inventive ahead of the first regional league match in Mühlbach/P. "It was something different and a bit of a challenge," grinned the striker after the 5:0 win. "As long as I can help the team and I enjoy it, the position doesn't matter," says "Hasko" selflessly. He would like the same from one or two young players. Coach Borozni took action due to poor training performance. An experienced kicker like Rasidovic is annoyed by this: "In the past, there wouldn't have been such a thing, you would soon get a slap on the wrist. Today, many are quick to believe that they are a star."