Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Would have been for me"

Edtstadler comments on “blood attack” in Vienna

Nachrichten
06.05.2024 17:23

Following the "blood attack" on Monday morning in front of the Academy of Sciences (ÖAW), Minister for Constitutional Affairs and European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) has spoken out. For her, the action is an example of how important the fight "against anti-Semitism" is.

comment0 Kommentare

When Edtstadler and the President of the Jewish Community, Oskar Deutsch, arrived, an activist (36) poured several liters of fake blood in the direction of the participants. According to the police, the man had loudly shouted politically motivated slogans relating to the Middle East conflict and blocked the entrance to the academy. The police forces present were able to prevent the action just in time and intervene. Edtstadler's office spoke of a targeted attack.

Edtstadler: "We must not allow this"
In a statement to krone.at, the minister explained that she had been "deeply shocked and also personally affected" because "this attack would have been aimed at me". This action was an attempt "to take a stand against Jews, because this conference had no other purpose than to network better in the fight against anti-Semitism. And we must not allow that to happen," emphasized Edtstadler.

The two-day anti-Semitism conference is being held in Vienna for the third time on the initiative of Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP). Experts want to jointly discuss measures against anti-Semitism and develop new initiatives. According to the Jewish Community, the number of reported anti-Semitic incidents in Austria quintupled between October and the end of the year alone. The number of unreported cases is far higher.

Tanja Pfaffeneder
Tanja Pfaffeneder
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf