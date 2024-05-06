"Would have been for me"
Edtstadler comments on “blood attack” in Vienna
Following the "blood attack" on Monday morning in front of the Academy of Sciences (ÖAW), Minister for Constitutional Affairs and European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) has spoken out. For her, the action is an example of how important the fight "against anti-Semitism" is.
When Edtstadler and the President of the Jewish Community, Oskar Deutsch, arrived, an activist (36) poured several liters of fake blood in the direction of the participants. According to the police, the man had loudly shouted politically motivated slogans relating to the Middle East conflict and blocked the entrance to the academy. The police forces present were able to prevent the action just in time and intervene. Edtstadler's office spoke of a targeted attack.
Edtstadler: "We must not allow this"
In a statement to krone.at, the minister explained that she had been "deeply shocked and also personally affected" because "this attack would have been aimed at me". This action was an attempt "to take a stand against Jews, because this conference had no other purpose than to network better in the fight against anti-Semitism. And we must not allow that to happen," emphasized Edtstadler.
The two-day anti-Semitism conference is being held in Vienna for the third time on the initiative of Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP). Experts want to jointly discuss measures against anti-Semitism and develop new initiatives. According to the Jewish Community, the number of reported anti-Semitic incidents in Austria quintupled between October and the end of the year alone. The number of unreported cases is far higher.
