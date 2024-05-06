FPÖ accuses ÖVP of abuse of office

ÖVP MP Andreas Hanger, on the other hand, sees the scandals exclusively on the Freedom Party side. "The blue abuse of power has been proven several times, the Kickl system has been unmasked." At the same time, he was annoyed by another of Kickl's refusals. The politician referred to a mountain tour. "He is a coward of the nation," said Hanger, who now wants to invite Kickl once again on 22 and 23 May. The FPÖ leader had already testified once in the sub-committee.