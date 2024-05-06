Police investigate
Nicolas Cage’s son brutally beats up his mother
Bad accusations: The son of actor Nicolas Cage (60), Weston Cage (33), is accused of brutally physically assaulting his mother Christina Fulton (56) last weekend.
Police are investigating the incident, which allegedly took place at Fulton's home on April 28, according to TMZ. According to insiders, Weston Cage and his mother allegedly got into an argument.
This is said to have degenerated into a physical altercation, so that an ambulance was eventually called. However, Fulton is said to have refused to be taken to hospital. Weston Cage is said to have already left the scene.
Investigation into grievous bodily harm
The reason for the alleged fight is not yet known. Sources claim that Fulton was trying to comfort her son, who was struggling with some emotional issues.
She has denied claims that the two got into a fight and has asked for privacy on the matter.
The "Snake Eyes" actress was spotted on Sunday with a black eye and bruises on her face. According to TMZ, the police are investigating Nicolas Cage's eldest son for grievous bodily harm.
Weston Cage struggles with mental health problems
It is known that Weston Cage has struggled with mental health problems in the past. After a violent incident, a fight with a fitness trainer in Los Angeles, he was admitted to a psychiatric ward in 2011. There are also said to have been physical altercations with photographers and cases of domestic violence.
At the time, Fulton blamed Nicolas Cage for her son's problems. "Nicolas Cage caused damage, interfered and did something absolutely terrible," she told "Inside Edition" at the time.
Fulton and Cage got together in 1988. Weston was born in 1990. The former couple never married and separated within a year of Weston's birth.
