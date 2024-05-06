Gerry Fleming arrives
A psychologist for the Vienna Capitals
The Vienna Capitals have found a new head coach for the coming ice hockey season in Canadian Gerry Fleming. As a player, he was considered a man for the rough and tumble, but has university degrees in sociology and psychology. And he has one "masterful" thing in common with the Caps.
The Vienna Capitals have found a new head coach for the coming ice hockey season in Gerry Fleming. The Kagrans have one thing in common with the Canadian: both were champions with Serge Aubin! The Caps in 2016/17 in the ICE Hockey League and Fleming as Aubin's assistant coach in the German Ice Hockey League in the 2020/21 season.
"Gerry's profile made him an interesting candidate from the start, and he carries the same values as our organization," explains Christian Dolezal, Sporting Director of the Caps. "Gerry attaches great importance to communication and an intact team structure."
The former attacker is virtually predestined for this role, as he has university degrees in sociology and psychology: "The foundation of every good team is trust. To be able to trust each other, you have to communicate well, that's of the utmost importance."
And he also asked his former "boss" Serge Aubin about his future workplace: "When we were in Berlin together, he only had good things to say about the organization, the city and the fans."
As a player, Fleming was the man for the rough stuff, conceding 42 penalty minutes in eleven NHL games without a scoring point. Now he is looking forward to his new role: "Vienna is a great city! I want to get going!"
Behind the scenes, preparations for the season have of course long since begun, with the squad being put together. "We will now continue to fine-tune the squad for the coming season - in coordination with the entire coaching team," Dolezal also addresses Fabian Scholz and Bernhard Starkbaum, who will remain part of the Capitals' coaching staff as assistant coach and goalie coach respectively.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.