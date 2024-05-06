13-year-old abused under drugs in Vienna

Mother of the 17-year-old allegedly lied to the police

The second defendant pleaded guilty to the sexual abuse and to handing the victim marijuana. The younger boy, however, pleaded "not guilty" to the sexual abuse of a minor, as did his mother, who is accused of making a false statement to the police. She had stated that she did not know the second defendant, although he had been close friends with her son for several years. "She spoke to the police about a Mohamed from the park who didn't have a cell phone," the public prosecutor told the jury.