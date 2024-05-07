SPÖ leader Babler insists on a water strategy

Outdated pipeline network a problem

SPÖ environment spokesperson Julia Herr will in any case address the problems in the upcoming environment committee and submit corresponding motions, she announced. One of the main problems is the Austrian pipeline network. The Austrian water pipes are getting on in years, as Babler added. Around 16 percent of the water supplied would be lost due to the dilapidated pipe network. As early as 2020, the Court of Audit assumed that investment requirements would triple by 2030. The annual investment requirement would therefore be around 600 million euros. However, a funding budget of around 100 million euros is planned for each of the years 2024 to 2028 - too little for Babler to renovate the network. He advocates doubling the funding.