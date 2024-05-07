Securing supply
SPÖ leader Babler insists on a water strategy
The SPÖ points to falling groundwater levels, an increased need for irrigation and the contamination of drinking water and is therefore calling for a water strategy - both at national and European level. "We must protect our water from the consequences of profit-driven global warming," says SPÖ leader Andreas Babler.
"Corporations such as Coca-Cola are buying up water sources all over Europe, while our farmers no longer know how to save their crops through the annual droughts," noted the SPÖ leader. The SPÖ therefore rejects any privatization of water in the future, as is already enshrined in law.
Outdated pipeline network a problem
SPÖ environment spokesperson Julia Herr will in any case address the problems in the upcoming environment committee and submit corresponding motions, she announced. One of the main problems is the Austrian pipeline network. The Austrian water pipes are getting on in years, as Babler added. Around 16 percent of the water supplied would be lost due to the dilapidated pipe network. As early as 2020, the Court of Audit assumed that investment requirements would triple by 2030. The annual investment requirement would therefore be around 600 million euros. However, a funding budget of around 100 million euros is planned for each of the years 2024 to 2028 - too little for Babler to renovate the network. He advocates doubling the funding.
Demand increases, groundwater decreases
Babler and Herr also noted that the annual demand for water will rise sharply by 2050 due to population growth and climate change - from the current 753 million to up to 850 million cubic meters. At the same time, there will be 23 percent less groundwater in 2050, Babler referred to a study by the Federal Environment Agency.
However, the data available to date is not sufficient when it comes to agriculture, for example, Babler referred to a report by the Ministry of Agriculture. However, the SPÖ environment spokesperson emphasized that this data is necessary in order to develop an appropriate water strategy.
Secure access to drinking water in the EU
Another demand of the party is the implementation of the EU directive on drinking water supply. This provides for safe access to drinking water in the EU. This could be done via public water dispensers. The directive also recommends that restaurants provide drinking water free of charge or for a small service charge. The directive also provides for high quality standards and information obligations for water suppliers regarding the origin and quality of the water.
At European level, the EU states should not only commit to careful water consumption and efficiency improvements, but also to a fair distribution of water resources.safe access to drinking water in the EU
