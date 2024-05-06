Sobotka paints over anti-Semitic slogans in Vienna

The President of the Jewish Community (IKG) Deutsch also considered Boehm, who will give this year's "Speech to Europe" on Tuesday as part of the Vienna Festival on Judenplatz, to be "the wrong speaker in the wrong place". He did not just make this point about the philosopher himself, but about the festival's invitation policy in general: He wondered why they were making it difficult for Jews in Vienna and, especially at a time like this, involving people such as the Greek former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis. Deutsch also saw this as an insult and provocation to his community members.