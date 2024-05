Car towed from Germany to Vienna

A 38-year-old Slovakian citizen was driving his car on the A25 towards Linz at around 10.20 a.m. on Sunday. He towed his girlfriend's car, which was being driven by her, with a tow rope. Due to this administrative offense, the driver was checked at the Ansfelden-Süd rest stop. The man could only produce a photo of a Greek driver's license; according to his own statements, he had forgotten his license at home in Slovakia.