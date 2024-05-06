Since the mega-change, Hamilton’s share price has plummeted

There was a gap there." Lewis Hamilton saw an opportunity after the start of the Formula 1 sprint in Miami that no one else saw. And for good reason. The gap was too small and the Briton, who had started from twelfth place, crashed into the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso, who shot down team-mate Lance Stroll. Typical of the seven-time world champion's season. He makes mistakes. He complains about the lame Mercedes. And is left behind by team-mate George Russell.