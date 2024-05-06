Resignation?
Since the mega-change, Hamilton’s share price has plummeted
Crash and mistakes - the seven-time world champion also lagged behind in Miami. Since his mega switch to Ferrari became public, Lewis Hamilton's share price has plummeted. Resignation about Mercedes rings through.
There was a gap there." Lewis Hamilton saw an opportunity after the start of the Formula 1 sprint in Miami that no one else saw. And for good reason. The gap was too small and the Briton, who had started from twelfth place, crashed into the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso, who shot down team-mate Lance Stroll. Typical of the seven-time world champion's season. He makes mistakes. He complains about the lame Mercedes. And is left behind by team-mate George Russell.
A duel worth seeing
Hamilton fought a spectacular duel with Kevin Magnussen in the Miami sprint of all places. Hamilton was later penalized for exceeding the speed limit in the pits and ended up in last place instead of eighth. Another low blow after the early exit in the second sprint qualifying round.
The Briton, who is accustomed to success, struggles with the Mercedes, which can no longer even overtake a Haas on the straights. "We're fighting against Haas and don't know whether it's the tires or the true speed of the car," grumbles the 39-year-old.
After the penalty, he once again finished behind his team-mate Russell - after the first five races alone, this resulted in a points ratio of 33:19 for the young compatriot. Three years ago, Russell had to prove himself with the weak Williams, so he is probably better suited to the tricky Mercedes.
Wolff annoyed
While Hamilton already sounds resigned: "We're eight tenths behind," he grumbled after qualifying about the gap to pole-setter Red Bull, "that's not going to happen any time soon." The constant criticism of the car is now also annoying team boss Toto Wolff, with the Viennese recently telling Hamilton: "Lewis set a development direction that was so wrong that the car didn't turn the corner."
The Hamilton "share" is in decline. Since the announcement of the mega switch at the beginning of the year, of all things: Hamilton will earn a rumored 99 million euros a year at Ferrari from 2025. He has to prove that he is still worth that.
