FAN.AT MATCH OF THE ROUND
5:1! Revenge in the Wolfgangsee derby in front of 1000 fans
Strobl took revenge on their rivals from Abersee in the Salzburg 2nd Landesliga Nord. They regained their supremacy on Lake Wolfgang with a 5:1 victory.
The 4-0 away win in the first Wolfgangsee league derby in 28 years had left its mark. "We were in a deep hole," said section head Johannes Eisl, describing the first leg defeat. "You have to listen to things like that at events all the time." The motivation to return the favor was correspondingly high.
Outstanding derby backdrop
In the best soccer weather and in front of an incredible 1000 spectators, the prestigious duel was given the right stage. However, the game got off to a bitter start for the visitors: first-leg match-winner Ndure was ruled out after just 15 minutes due to groin problems. Shortly afterwards, Martin Hödlmoser gave the hosts the lead with a penalty, which was also the score at the break.
It was a spectacle for the entire region!
Strobl-Sektionsleiter Johannes Eisl
Family clan sealed victory
The same player increased the lead to 2:0 twelve minutes after the restart and was substituted shortly afterwards due to knee problems. Abersee did not give up and scored the equalizer through Bence Peter. But it didn't get really exciting, because 17-year-old Markus Hödlmoser, little brother of the double goal scorer, was substituted with the order "to score at least as many goals as his brother". No sooner said than done. Less than ten minutes later, the youngster scored his brace and put the lid on an emotionally charged encounter. The third player on the bench, substitute keeper Matthias Hödlmoser, celebrated the well-deserved victory. A family that lives for this derby. Symbolically, they even live on the border between the two towns.
The Hödlmoser family are veterans of soccer in Strobl.
Strobl-Sektionsleiter Johannes Eisl
With the home win, Strobl distanced themselves from the bottom third of the table. But much more important is the glory they won back with this revenge. "It was the game of the year for us. The whole region is watching this derby and we delivered perfectly," Johannes Eisl summed up with satisfaction.
Thomas Schaier
2nd Landesliga Nord: Plainfeld - St. Koloman 2:1 (2:1), Seekirchen 1b - Köstendorf 2:3 (2:2), Grödig 1b - Faistenau 3:9 (3:5), Strobl - Abersee 5:1 (1:0), HSV Wals - Hof 3:1 (1:0), Elixhausen - Mattsee 3:1 (2:0), Koppl - Wals-Grünau 1b 2:1 (2:0).
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.