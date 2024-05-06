5:1! Revenge in the Wolfgangsee derby in front of 1000 fans

Family clan sealed victory

The same player increased the lead to 2:0 twelve minutes after the restart and was substituted shortly afterwards due to knee problems. Abersee did not give up and scored the equalizer through Bence Peter. But it didn't get really exciting, because 17-year-old Markus Hödlmoser, little brother of the double goal scorer, was substituted with the order "to score at least as many goals as his brother". No sooner said than done. Less than ten minutes later, the youngster scored his brace and put the lid on an emotionally charged encounter. The third player on the bench, substitute keeper Matthias Hödlmoser, celebrated the well-deserved victory. A family that lives for this derby. Symbolically, they even live on the border between the two towns.