Bubi gang was organized like the Mafia

"They wanted to 'earn money' and be 'cool like a gangster', to brag about the attacks" - writes the Vienna public prosecutor's office in its 133-page indictment. It gives a detailed insight into the highly professional structures of the gang - led by an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old. They were referred to as "the big ones" by those lower in the gang. Just below them: the 16-year-old "head of department at Steinbauerpark", defended by lawyer Florian Kreiner. The "Crackys" formed the end of the gang, which called itself the "Tokarev protection money mafia".