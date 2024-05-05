Protection money extorted
Bubi gang was organized like the Mafia
Ten gang members have to stand trial in Vienna. The indictment provides insights into the professionally organized structures.
A fixed hierarchy, successful recruitment strategies and accounting of their income from extortion money - ten young people were criminally well organized. In Vienna-Meidling - around Steinbauerpark, the gang's base - they are said to have spread fear and terror. And then offered the victims security in exchange for money.
"They wanted to 'earn money' and be 'cool like a gangster', to brag about the attacks" - writes the Vienna public prosecutor's office in its 133-page indictment. It gives a detailed insight into the highly professional structures of the gang - led by an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old. They were referred to as "the big ones" by those lower in the gang. Just below them: the 16-year-old "head of department at Steinbauerpark", defended by lawyer Florian Kreiner. The "Crackys" formed the end of the gang, which called itself the "Tokarev protection money mafia".
Arson attacks, robbery
Particularly targeted by the blackmailers from September 2023: the "Telefon-Inder", an operator of a cell phone store in the 12th district. Three arson attacks with Molotov cocktails and pyrotechnics, an armed robbery and a blackmail letter with an assault rifle cartridge were intended to persuade the store owner to pay 25,000 euros. However, the gang members were arrested beforehand.
It seems to have been clear to them that they would end up in court for this, as was the case in Vienna on May 17: "They'll get life in prison anyway after this firecracker," wrote one gang leader.
Although this is not possible due to the age of the accused, long prison sentences are ...
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.