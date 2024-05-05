Mystery after bee death

Sepp Niklas, head of the Lower Austrian Beekeepers' Association, explains: "Unfortunately, there are always cases of vandalism, but the greatest fire hazard is certainly the smoke barrel. As an association, we are therefore increasingly advising the use of clove oil. This also works well and causes less damage," says Niklas.

Incorrect calculations - "only" 500,000 bees dead?

While beekeeper Michael F. is now calculating the damage at up to 3,000 euros and three million dead bees, his alleged loss of nine colonies is causing displeasure in the scene: "A bee colony has a maximum of 60,000 individuals, which only amounts to around half a million dead insects. A classic case of shift printing," an experienced colleague is certain.