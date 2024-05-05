Hives burned again
Mystery after bee death
More than two million honey bees are said to have died in a fire in Zarnsdorf (Lower Austria) on Sunday - but there is disagreement about the extent of the damage, cause of the fire and more.
Between two and three million bees died on Sunday in a fire at a beehive in Zarnsdorf, Lower Austria - a fatal initial report that made waves, especially among the fire department, police and the blue and yellow beekeepers' association.
A beehive had already burned in the Scheibbs district at the beginning of last week, and suspicions of arson and brazen bee haters were quickly raised, but in both cases they were probably unfounded. While the fire department was able to extinguish the fires quickly, the police investigation did not reveal any evidence of a deliberate act or third-party culpability. It is more likely that incorrect handling or the careless use of so-called smoke barrels were responsible for the cruel deaths of the beneficial insects.
Sepp Niklas, head of the Lower Austrian Beekeepers' Association, explains: "Unfortunately, there are always cases of vandalism, but the greatest fire hazard is certainly the smoke barrel. As an association, we are therefore increasingly advising the use of clove oil. This also works well and causes less damage," says Niklas.
Incorrect calculations - "only" 500,000 bees dead?
While beekeeper Michael F. is now calculating the damage at up to 3,000 euros and three million dead bees, his alleged loss of nine colonies is causing displeasure in the scene: "A bee colony has a maximum of 60,000 individuals, which only amounts to around half a million dead insects. A classic case of shift printing," an experienced colleague is certain.
