Tens of thousands attend Madonna’s free concert in Rio

According to the city hall of the South American metropolis, the organization of the event was similar to that of a New Year's Eve. Around 3,000 emergency services were involved in "Operation Madonna". According to media reports, fans blocked several lanes of the Avenida Atlântica coastal road on the famous Copacabana beach on Friday in order to catch a glimpse of the artist during a rehearsal. Madonna merchandise has been sold in the city for days.