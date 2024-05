Neubauer: “The boys drove like hell”

It took seven years for rally driver Hermann Neubauer to venture back into the European Championship. At the Rally Islas Canarias in Spain, the Lungau native started with co-driver Bernhard Ettel on Thursday and ultimately finished the European Championship round in 19th place overall, almost three minutes behind the field. For the 35-year-old, however, the focus on the 13 special stages was "the joy of driving" anyway, as he always emphasized. The lead-footer knew in advance that it would not be easy.